Mother, her daughter among victims in Israeli attacks that come despite ongoing truce in effect since October 2025

Fresh Israeli strikes kill 8 in Gaza despite ceasefire Mother, her daughter among victims in Israeli attacks that come despite ongoing truce in effect since October 2025

A new wave of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday killed eight people, including a woman and her young daughter, and injured dozens amid ongoing violations by Tel Aviv of a ceasefire in effect since last October, medical sources said.

The sources told Anadolu that a woman and her daughter were killed when an Israeli strike hit tents housing displaced families in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The attack caused extensive damage to the tents and the displaced residents' belongings, eyewitnesses said.

Shortly before that, an Israeli drone struck a beach tent in Al-Mawasi, killing two Palestinians and injuring 27 others.

Medical sources said the wounded, whose injuries ranged from minor to moderate, were transferred to Nasser Medical Complex and the Kuwaiti and Al-Mawasi field hospitals in Khan Younis.

Another Palestinian was killed and a young girl wounded after Israeli forces opened fire on a gathering of civilians near the Bani Suheila roundabout east of Khan Younis, according to another medical source.

Three other Palestinians, including a child, were killed and several others wounded in a drone strike that targeted a gathering of civilians on Al-Baraka Street in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

In northern Gaza, a young man and a woman sustained moderate injuries after Israeli artillery shelled the Al-Salatin area in the town of Beit Lahia, according to a medical source.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military demolished buildings and facilities northeast of Khan Younis, while local residents reported hearing massive explosions caused by the demolitions amid heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles stationed east of the city.

In a separate development, local sources and eyewitnesses reported that several Israeli military vehicles advanced into Salah al-Din Street in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza while opening fire and conducting artillery shelling.

According to witnesses, the Israeli vehicles removed concrete barriers marking the so-called "Yellow Line," moving them approximately 150 meters westward toward Wadi Gaza Bridge.

Residents also reported discovering new concrete barriers placed along Salah al-Din Street on Monday morning, indicating an expansion of Israeli-controlled territory in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli military is deployed along what is known as the "Yellow Line," a security strip inside the Gaza Strip that bars Palestinians from accessing nearby areas. It currently controls more than 70 percent of the territory, according to Israeli officials.

According to data from Gaza's Ministry of Health, Israeli ceasefire violations since the Oct. 10, 2025 truce took effect have resulted in the deaths of 1,045 Palestinians and injuries to 3,380 others, the majority of them women and children.

Since October 2023, over 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 173,000 wounded, in addition to widespread destruction affecting around 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul