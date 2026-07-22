Iraqi media says 5 drones shot down over northern city

Explosions heard in Iraq’s Erbil as air defenses intercept 5 drones Iraqi media says 5 drones shot down over northern city

Five suicide drones were shot down over Iraq’s northern city of Erbil on Tuesday after air defense systems intercepted them, with multiple explosions heard across the city, local media reported.

According to the Erbil-based Kurdistan24 news agency, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed the five drones over the city, triggering loud explosions.

The latest incident came a day after three suicide drones were intercepted over Erbil on Tuesday evening.

Since the outbreak of war between Iran and the US and Israel, Tehran has launched repeated missile and drone attacks targeting the northern Iraqi cities of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah.

Iran has targeted camps belonging to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, as well as the US military base and consulate in Erbil.