'Now, we're waiting for Messi,' Egyptian fan tells Anadolu as Egypt's win over Australia sends them into World Cup Round of 16 clash with Argentina

Egypt celebrates historic first-ever World Cup Round of 16 qualification 'Now, we're waiting for Messi,' Egyptian fan tells Anadolu as Egypt's win over Australia sends them into World Cup Round of 16 clash with Argentina

Crowds take to streets across Egypt to mark historic victory

Celebrations swept across Egypt on Friday evening after the national football team reached the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history, defeating Australia on penalties in the Round of 32.

Crowds gathered in streets across the country's governorates, waving Egyptian flags and chanting in celebration of the team's historic achievement, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

Egypt will play against Argentina in the Round of 16.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also congratulated the team.

"I congratulate the sons of Egypt, the heroes of our national football team, on this historic achievement of qualifying for the Round of 16 of the World Cup for the first time in the team's history," Sisi said in a statement.

"You have proven that believing in your abilities, competing with a team spirit, and being determined to win are the keys to achieving great accomplishments," he added.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly also issued a statement to congratulate the Egyptian players, praising their performance.

Anadolu's camera captured scenes of celebration in several areas, including New Cairo's Fifth Settlement district, where fans waved Egyptian flags and chanted in celebration of the historic milestone.

In eastern Cairo, large celebrations took place at the fan zone in the New Administrative Capital, while similar scenes unfolded in Giza.

Festivities also spread to cafes and streets across the governorates of Gharbia, Monufia, Beheira, Alexandria, Matrouh, and throughout Upper Egypt, according to the Anadolu reporter and eyewitnesses.

The Pyramids of Giza were also illuminated in red to commemorate the country's qualification for the Round of 16.

'Now, we're waiting for Messi'

Speaking to Anadolu, several Egyptians expressed their joy over the landmark victory.

"Thank God we've reached the Round of 16. Now, we're waiting for Messi," said Mohamed El-Alfy, one of the fans.

Another supporter, Hassan Jalal, said he had been confident Egypt would defeat Australia.

Looking ahead to the next match, Jalal expressed confidence that "we'll beat Messi too."

Supporter Marina Ashraf stated that the team had produced a magnificent performance that made Egyptians proud.

"We were very nervous at first, but the team truly made us proud. The performance was outstanding."

Supporter Tarek Salah also described the team's victory over Australia as "the match of a lifetime" and wished the team success against Argentina.

Historic victory dedicated to Palestine

Egypt became the second Arab nation to reach the World Cup Round of 16 after Morocco, which earlier advanced by defeating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout.

The national squad's head coach Hossam Hassan dedicated the team's historic qualification not only to the Egyptian people but also to the Palestinian people following the victory over Australia.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Hassan said: "I dedicate this victory to another people alongside the Egyptian people. I dedicate it to the Palestinian people, who have never failed to support us," Hassan told beIN Sports.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been supporting the Egyptian national team since the start of their 2026 World Cup campaign, and they watched their match against Australia amidst an atmosphere of encouragement, despite the difficult humanitarian conditions in the strip.

The milestone comes as Arab teams continue to make their mark at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Egypt becoming the second Arab nation to secure a place in the Round of 16, following Morocco's earlier qualification.