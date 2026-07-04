Brig. Gen. Mehmet Bahtiyar of Turkish Armed Forces Humanitarian Aid Brigade, and Haluk Onay Erten of AFAD also awarded for quake relief

Venezuela's interim president awards medals of heroism to foreign search, rescue teams Brig. Gen. Mehmet Bahtiyar of Turkish Armed Forces Humanitarian Aid Brigade, and Haluk Onay Erten of AFAD also awarded for quake relief

Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday awarded medals of heroism to foreign search and rescue teams working in the country after the earthquake.

Rodriguez visited La Guaira Port, where foreign search and rescue teams were stationed, in La Guaira, one of the areas most affected by the earthquake in Venezuela.

During the visit, also attended by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, and National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, Rodriguez presented the Hero of Venezuela Medal to the leaders of the search and rescue teams.

Rodriguez also presented medals of heroism to Brig. Gen. Mehmet Bahtiyar, commander of the Turkish Armed Forces Humanitarian Aid Brigade, and Haluk Onay Erten, deputy provincial director of AFAD in Denizli.

Six dogs from the Turkish search and rescue teams, which played a vital role while working in the rubble, were also awarded Venezuela’s Hero Dog Medal.

Rodriguez’s message of thanks to Türkiye was delivered to Türkiye’s Ambassador to Caracas Naci Aydan Karamanoglu.

The death toll from the powerful earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela last month jumped to 2,645, while 12,666 people were injured, the country's Communication and Information Ministry said Friday.

According to a ministry statement on US social media company X, so far 6,462 people have been rescued and 86,117 families assisted in the wake of the quakes, which affected 885 buildings, with 189 structures collapsed.

The statement said over 3,300 international rescue workers were deployed in the quake-hit area, adding that Caracas positioned nearly 30,000 personnel for relief efforts.