Bahrain says its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 'several treacherous Iranian aerial attacks’ on Sunday

Bahrain accuses Iran of ‘systematic aggression’ after attacks Bahrain says its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 'several treacherous Iranian aerial attacks’ on Sunday

Bahrain accused Iran on Sunday of launching "systematic aggression” on its territory through missile and drone strikes targeting civilians.

In a statement, the Bahrain Defense Force said the country’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed “several treacherous Iranian aerial attacks” on Sunday.

“The armed forces, with all their forces and units, are at the highest level of readiness and ready to fulfill their defense duties in order to protect the country,” it added.

The military called on the Bahraini people to exercise caution, avoid approaching suspicious objects resulting from the attacks' remnants, and to report them immediately.

Early Sunday, Tehran said it launched attacks on US military sites in regional countries, including Bahrain, in retaliation for attacks by Washington against Iranian targets.

It came after the US military’s Central Command said it hit some 140 targets in strikes in Iran following another Iranian attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.​​​​​​​

