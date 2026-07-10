Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, UAE voice support for positive steps by Syria’s government to achieve security and stability

Arab states, GCC welcome US decision to remove Syria from terrorism sponsor list Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, UAE voice support for positive steps by Syria’s government to achieve security and stability

Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Thursday welcomed the US announcement that it had begun procedures to remove Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Qatar

The Qatari Foreign Ministry described the announcement as a positive development that supports efforts to achieve stability in Syria and the wider region, while advancing a political settlement in line with international legitimacy resolutions and the aspirations of the Syrian people.

The ministry reaffirmed Qatar's support for Syria's unity, sovereignty and independence, and for the Syrian people's aspirations for security, stability and prosperity.

Jordan

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali said the US move marks an important step toward supporting Syria's reconstruction, recovery and the Syrian people's aspirations for development and prosperity.

He reaffirmed Jordan's support for rebuilding Syria on foundations that preserve its unity, sovereignty, security, stability, territorial integrity and the rights of all Syrians.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement that Washington had begun procedures to remove Syria from the terrorism sponsors list.

The Emirati Foreign Ministry said the move would support Syria's recovery and reconstruction, expand opportunities to revive its economy and attract investment, and strengthen its integration into the global economy.

Bahrain

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said the US move, together with the start of congressional procedures required for the decision to take effect, is an important step toward supporting Syria's reconstruction, attracting foreign investment and assistance, and reintegrating the country into the global financial and economic systems.

The ministry praised Trump's efforts to support Syria, including initiatives to lift economic sanctions and promote regional security, peace and sustainable development.

It also reiterated Bahrain's support for Syria's security, stability, unity and territorial integrity, saying the move would help fulfill the Syrian people's aspirations for lasting security and prosperity while restoring the country's active role in the Arab region and internationally.

Gulf Cooperation Council

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi also welcomed the US announcement, calling it an important step toward strengthening Syria's security and stability.

He expressed hope that the decision would support regional and international efforts to stabilize the country, expand international cooperation with Syria, help restore its regional and international standing, and advance its development and prosperity.

Albudaiwi reaffirmed the GCC's support for Syria's unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, while rejecting any interference in its internal affairs.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump had formally notified Congress of his administration's intention to rescind Syria's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism after the required 45-day congressional notification period.

"This is yet another historic step by President Trump to give the Syrian people a chance at greatness," Rubio said in a statement.

Syria welcomed the US move, describing it as an "important development" in bilateral relations.

Washington designated Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism in 1979 during the rule of late President Hafez al-Assad, a designation widely viewed as one of the main remaining obstacles to the country's economic recovery.

The latest step follows Trump's meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.