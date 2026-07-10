Joint Maritime Information Center says expanded southern route remains open to all traffic despite recent attacks on merchant vessels

Maritime threat level in Strait of Hormuz remains ‘severe’: UK maritime agency Joint Maritime Information Center says expanded southern route remains open to all traffic despite recent attacks on merchant vessels

The maritime security threat level in the Strait of Hormuz remains “severe” following recent attacks on commercial vessels, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Friday.

In a notice issued by its Joint Maritime Information Center, UKMTO said the southern route through the strategic waterway had been expanded and remains available to all maritime traffic.

“Notwithstanding recent unprovoked attacks on merchant vessels, mariners are reminded that the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz has been expanded and remains available for all traffic,” it said.

The center warned vessels transiting the area to expect radio contact over very high frequency channels from naval forces and to remain alert for a designated mine-danger area.

The advisory follows a series of attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz that triggered a new round of military confrontation between the US and Iran.

Washington has carried out repeated strikes on Iranian military and infrastructure targets, saying the operations were launched in response to attacks on merchant shipping.

Tehran, which insists that vessels coordinate with Iranian authorities before transiting the strategic waterway and rejects passage through routes other than those it has designated, has responded with drone attacks targeting US military facilities in the Gulf and in Jordan.

Last month, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding under Pakistani mediation aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. However, the future of the talks remains uncertain amid continuing hostilities.