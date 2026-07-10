Israeli broadcaster says meetings coincide with Hamas delegation's Cairo talks with mediators on advancing next phase of agreement

Israeli, Egyptian military officials hold Cairo talks on 2nd phase of Gaza ceasefire Israeli broadcaster says meetings coincide with Hamas delegation's Cairo talks with mediators on advancing next phase of agreement

An Israeli military delegation held talks in Cairo with Egyptian military officials on advancing to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Israel’s public broadcaster reported Thursday.

The meetings coincided with a visit by a Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya to the Egyptian capital for talks with mediators on consolidating the ceasefire and the future of the deal.

The Israeli broadcaster did not identify the participants from either side or disclose the outcome of the discussions.

“A delegation of senior Israeli army officers arrived in Cairo and held discussions with senior Egyptian army officials over the past two days,” the broadcaster said.

According to the broadcaster, the talks took place amid efforts to advance the next phase of the Gaza agreement under US President Donald Trump’s plan, while claiming that Hamas "still refuses to disarm."

Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye are mediating efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement and advance Trump's Gaza plan.

Egyptian authorities have not commented on the report.

On Sept. 29, 2025, Trump announced a plan to end Israel's war on Gaza. The first phase included a ceasefire, a partial Israeli military withdrawal, the release of Israeli captives and the entry of 600 aid trucks per day into the enclave.

While Hamas completed the release of Israeli captives under the first phase, Israel has failed to meet its humanitarian commitments under the agreement and continued military attacks that killed 1,092 Palestinians and injured 3,507 others.

The second phase envisions a broader Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, where Israeli forces currently control more than 70% of the territory, and the start of reconstruction in exchange for the beginning of the disarmament of Palestinian factions.

Israel has not implemented the second phase and has instead insisted that the disarmament of Palestinian factions take priority.

Gaza has been devastated by Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 8, 2023, with more than 73,000 Palestinians killed and over 173,000 injured, according to Palestinian figures. Israeli attacks have also destroyed about 91% of the enclave's infrastructure.