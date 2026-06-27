Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Syria and Gulf bloc chief denounce reported strike, call it violation of sovereignty and warn escalation threatens regional stability following US-Iran memorandum of understanding

Arab nations condemn Iranian drone attack on Bahrain Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Syria and Gulf bloc chief denounce reported strike, call it violation of sovereignty and warn escalation threatens regional stability following US-Iran memorandum of understanding

Several Arab countries on Saturday condemned a reported Iranian drone attack on Bahrain, calling it a violation of sovereignty and a setback to regional de-escalation efforts.

The reactions came in separate statements from the foreign ministries of Jordan, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar after Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry said the kingdom had been targeted in an Iranian drone attack, the first such incident since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18.

Early Saturday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted US positions in the region in response to a US strike on Iran.

Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned “in the strongest terms” the Iranian drone attacks on Bahrain, calling them “a violation of international law and the UN Charter.” The ministry, in a statement, said such violations “undermine international efforts” to restore regional security and reaffirmed the kingdom’s solidarity with Bahrain.

The UAE Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as “Iranian aggressive attacks” on Bahrain, calling them a “flagrant violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty” and a threat to its security and stability. It reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Bahrain and support for measures to protect its security.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned what it called a “criminal Iranian attack” using drones, describing it as a violation of sovereignty and a threat to regional stability. It warned that continued escalation, amid ongoing regional and international de-escalation efforts, undermines peace and security. Kuwait reaffirmed its support for Bahrain’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry also condemned what it called “brutal Iranian attacks” on Bahrain, describing them as a violation of sovereignty and international law and a dangerous escalation. It reiterated Jordan’s full solidarity with Bahrain and support for all measures taken to protect its security.

Qatar likewise condemned the reported attacks, calling them a violation of Bahrain’s sovereignty and international law. It stressed the need to avoid escalation, prioritize dialogue and diplomacy, and build on the gains of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding to strengthen regional stability. Qatar reaffirmed its solidarity with Bahrain and support for measures to preserve its security.

Syrian Foreign Ministry also condemned “in the strongest terms” the Iranian attacks on Bahrain, describing them as a “blatant violation” of Bahrain’s sovereignty, security, and stability, and “a threat to regional security."

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, condemned the “treacherous attacks,” saying they reflect Tehran’s intent to “undermine initiatives” aimed at containing the crisis and achieving regional stability.

Late Friday, Iranian state media reported that a port facility in the southern city of Sirik had come under what it described as a “hostile attack,” before the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced strikes against US positions in the region in retaliation.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out airstrikes on Iran in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.

On June 18, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding that included steps aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping after earlier disruptions to global energy flows and rising oil and gas prices following the US-Israeli war against Iran, which began on Feb. 28.

During that war, Bahrain and several other regional countries were hit by Iranian attacks that Tehran said targeted US interests. Some strikes affected civilian infrastructure, prompting condemnations from the affected states.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio and Rania Abushamala in Istanbul