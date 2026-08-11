Official says officers paid ‘the ultimate price while defending the people they swore to protect’

10 police officers, 17 bandits killed in new clash in Nigeria Official says officers paid ‘the ultimate price while defending the people they swore to protect’

The Nigerian police force mourned 10 officers on Tuesday who were killed during a gun battle with suspected bandits in the northwestern state of Kebbi.

The officers were killed Monday in the Sakaba Local Government Area when police operatives intercepted a group of suspected bandits moving between Kebbi and neighboring Zamfara state, according to the Nigeria Police Force.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, said two other officers were injured and were receiving treatment.

“Tragically, ten Police personnel lost their lives in the encounter, while two others sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention. Two civilians also lost their lives during the engagement,” Iniedu said in a statement.

Police said 17 suspected bandits were also killed during the battle, while four motorcycles belonging to the attackers were destroyed.

The clash occurred at about 9.25 pm (2025GMT) along the Rafin Makuku axis in Sakaba, according to police.

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu expressed condolences to the families of the officers, describing their deaths as “a painful loss to the Force and the nation.”

He said the officers “paid the ultimate price while defending the people they swore to protect.”

The remains of the officers were transported to the state capital, Birnin Kebbi, while police said the area had been brought under control.

Additional personnel have been deployed to the area to sustain operations and pursue the fleeing members of the criminal group, said police.

The incident adds to persistent violence involving armed gangs in Nigeria’s northwestern states, particularly Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto and Katsina, where bandits have carried out attacks, kidnappings and raids on communities.

Police said they would continue operations to bring those responsible for the attack to justice.