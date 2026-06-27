Beirut, Tel Aviv sign US-brokered deal in Washington, conclude 5th round of talks aimed at resolving outstanding disputes between 2 sides

Hezbollah chief rejects Lebanon-Israel deal, demands Israeli withdrawal Beirut, Tel Aviv sign US-brokered deal in Washington, conclude 5th round of talks aimed at resolving outstanding disputes between 2 sides

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem on Saturday rejected the framework agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel under US sponsorship, and called for Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory in line with the Iranian-US memorandum of understanding.

In a statement, Qassem made his first comments on the framework agreement signed in Washington at the conclusion of the fifth round of negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv on Friday.

“This agreement is null and void, and the provisions of the Iranian-American memorandum of understanding must be implemented,” he said.

Qassem also warned against linking an Israeli withdrawal to the disarmament of the resistance across all of Lebanon, calling it “a very dangerous proposal that crosses all red lines.”

He said such a move would turn Lebanon “into a plaything in the hands of the Israeli enemy.”

His remarks came amid growing debate in Lebanon over the agreement. While some media outlets and lawmakers have described it as “historic” and a potential lifeline for the country, others have condemned it as a unilateral concession to Israel.

Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-brokered framework deal in Washington on Friday, concluding the fifth round of negotiations aimed at resolving outstanding disputes between the two sides.

The agreement came after Israeli attacks killed over 4,000 and wounded more than 4,000 others in Lebanon since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul