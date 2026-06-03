Riyadh says Iranian attacks undermine international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in region

Arab countries decry Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait as ‘threat to regional stability’ Riyadh says Iranian attacks undermine international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in region

Arab countries denounced Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait on Wednesday as a violation of the two countries' sovereignty and a “threat” to regional security.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed its "strongest condemnation and denunciation of the brutal Iranian aggression and the blatant violation" of the sovereignty of Bahrain and Kuwait.

Reiterating its "categorical rejection" of the attacks, the ministry said the strikes constitute a "clear violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations" and undermine international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.

It renewed its solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait and “full support” for any measures they take to safeguard their sovereignty, security and stability.

The United Arab Emirates said the Iranian attacks constituted a "flagrant violation" of the sovereignty of both countries, a breach of international law, and a threat to the security, stability and civilian and vital facilities of the two countries.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry called the attacks a "serious violation" of the sovereignty of both countries, a "blatant breach" of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, and of the principles of international humanitarian law.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi also condemned the attacks as a “dangerous and unprecedented escalation.”

In a statement, Albudaiwi said the attacks reflect the “Iranian regime’s insistence on pursuing rejected hostile policies targeting the security, stability and sovereignty of the GCC states."

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry condemned the "brutal” Iranian attacks, described them as a "blatant violation" of the sovereignty of Bahrain and Kuwait, a threat to their security, stability and territorial integrity.

Egypt called the Iranian attack targeting Kuwait International Airport “heinous,” saying it represented a "flagrant violation" of Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier Wednesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that the attacks targeted US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for a US strike on Qeshm Island in southern Iran.