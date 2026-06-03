US President Trump says ‘If there wasn't me, there would be no Israel right now’

Trump says he was 'perturbed' by Israeli premier’s 'constantly fighting' with Lebanon US President Trump says ‘If there wasn't me, there would be no Israel right now’

US President Donald Trump said he was “perturbed” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stance of "constantly fighting" with Lebanon.

In an interview with Pod Force One uploaded on Wednesday, commenting on reports of a heated phone call with Netanyahu on Monday, Trump said he told the Israeli premier that "at some point ... Bibi we gotta stop this."

“I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon,” he said, but added that the two have a “very good relationship.”

“We’ve worked very well together. I like Bibi (Netanyahu) a lot. And I work very well with him. I'm a wartime president, he's a wartime prime minister, very important part of the world,” he said.

Citing Iran's nuclear program, Trump said there would be no Israel if it weren't for him.

“Now that pertains Israel, because they probably would have been the first one to get hit, there would be no Israel … If there wasn't me, there would be no Israel right now,” he said.