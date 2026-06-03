US president says he will ‘probably meet’ Mojtaba Khamenei 'at some point,' they 'seem to be getting along quite well'

Trump says Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei involved with negotiations to end war US president says he will ‘probably meet’ Mojtaba Khamenei 'at some point,' they 'seem to be getting along quite well'

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran's ​Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is involved with negotiations for a deal to end the war, and that the two “seem to be getting along quite well.”

“He’s involved, absolutely. Yeah, I think they have a lot of respect for him,” Trump said of Khamenei, adding that he would like to meet him “at some point.”

“We'll probably meet at some point, depending on how it all works out,” he said in an interview with Pod Force One.

The US president said Iran has already agreed to not have a nuclear weapon, arguing “that was a big thing.”

“We can't let them have a nuclear weapon … they've already agreed they're not going to have a nuclear weapon, and they can change their mind, but that was one of the things they had to agree to have agreed to, and that was the big thing,” he said.

The US and Israel said Iran's nuclear program and “eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime” were the key reasons to launch the war on Feb. 28. The conflict is currently on a halt and efforts for a permanent end continue under Pakistan's mediation.

Trump said talks with Iran are “rapidly evolving, and it's evolving good. It's going to be very good,” adding that “lots of really good things are going to happen.”