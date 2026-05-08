Iranian state media says anti-aircraft fire visible in several areas of capital’s west

Air defense fire heard in western Tehran after loud blasts Iranian state media says anti-aircraft fire visible in several areas of capital’s west

Sustained air defense fire was heard late Thursday in western Tehran following two loud blasts, according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

IRNA said the sounds began around 20.22 GMT and continued for several minutes.

According to the agency’s correspondent, air defense fire was visible near the Azadegan Highway, around Tehran’s District 22 and Ahmadabad Mostofi areas, while repeated sounds of anti-aircraft activity were heard across parts of western Tehran.