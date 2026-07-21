Authorities order comprehensive assessment of losses to compensate those affected

6 killed as forest fires sweep parts of Algeria Authorities order comprehensive assessment of losses to compensate those affected

Six people have been killed in forest fires affecting several provinces across Algeria in recent days, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

In a statement carried by the state-run APS news agency, the ministry said provincial governors had been instructed to begin a comprehensive assessment of all losses caused by the fires.

It said compensation for those affected would be based on reports prepared by provincial committees conducting detailed field investigations.

The ministry said authorities had mobilized material and human resources, including firefighting aircraft and helicopters, to protect lives and property and extinguish remaining fire outbreaks across the country.