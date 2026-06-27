2 projectiles hit communications tower in southern Iran, state TV says Explosions also heard at maritime pier in Sirik

Two projectiles hit a communications tower in the southern Iranian city of Sirik late Friday, Iran's state television reported late Friday, after US strikes following an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

The broadcaster said three explosions were also heard at the Tahrui maritime pier in the city, without providing further details.

Earlier on Friday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces struck Iranian missile, drone and radar sites, accusing Tehran of attacking a commercial vessel crossing the strait.