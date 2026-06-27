Statement aired by state TV warns response will be broader if attacks recur

IRGC says it targeted US military positions in region after strikes in south Statement aired by state TV warns response will be broader if attacks recur

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Saturday that its naval forces targeted US military positions in response to American “aggression” in the country’s south.

In a statement aired by state television, the IRGC said the US violated commitments linked to the ceasefire and carried out airstrikes on Iranian coastal areas.

The IRGC said its naval forces responded by targeting US military positions across the region.

It warned that any repeat of the attacks would be met with a “broader and stronger” response.

The IRGC added that arrangements governing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz fall under understandings reached with Iran, accusing Washington of attempting to violate the commitments through “provocations.”

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces struck Iranian missile, drone and radar sites after accusing Tehran of carrying out an attack on a commercial vessel crossing the Strait of Hormuz.