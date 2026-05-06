At least 41 injured in blaze at Arghavan complex in Andisheh, official says

Death toll from fire at commercial complex near Tehran rises to 11 At least 41 injured in blaze at Arghavan complex in Andisheh, official says

The death toll from a fire at a commercial complex near Iran's capital Tehran has risen to 11, while at least 41 people were injured, Iranian authorities said Wednesday.

Shahriar Governor Sajjad Baranji said the blaze broke out Tuesday evening at the Arghavan complex in Phase 4 of Andisheh, west of the capital, according to Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency.

The complex contains more than 250 commercial units and 50 office units, he said.

Baranji said emergency teams from Shahriar and neighboring districts were dispatched shortly after the fire was reported and firefighting operations began immediately.

He added that 41 injured people had either been transferred to medical centers or treated on site.

On Tuesday, the head of Andisheh’s Fire Department said all the people trapped by flames and smoke had been evacuated safely and the building had been fully cleared.

According to the official, the rapid spread of the fire was linked to the building’s composite facade, which allowed flames to move quickly across the exterior.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.