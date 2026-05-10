Turkish president marks Mother’s Day, praises role of mothers in society Erdogan says mothers key to building ‘strong Türkiye,’ honors their sacrifices

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday extended his greetings for Mother’s Day, highlighting the role of mothers as a central pillar of family and society.

“I sincerely congratulate our mothers, who guide our lives with their compassion and sacrifice, on Mother’s Day,” Erdogan said in a statement.

He emphasized that mothers hold a special place in society, and their efforts and contributions are always valued.

“As members of a great civilization that embraces the principle that ‘Paradise lies under the feet of mothers,’ we always honor the efforts and dedication of mothers and work for their well-being and peace,” he said.

Erdogan said mothers play a crucial role in shaping the future of the country. “We know that our mothers have the greatest share in building a strong Türkiye,” he added, expressing confidence that their contributions will help achieve the “Century of Türkiye” vision.

The president also commemorated mothers who have passed away, saying he remembers them “with mercy and gratitude.”