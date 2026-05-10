Defense Ministry says Moscow reacted to Ukraine's attacks 'in mirror manner'

Moscow claims 16,071 Ukrainian truce violations in 24 hours Defense Ministry says Moscow reacted to Ukraine's attacks 'in mirror manner'

Russia on Sunday accused Ukraine of violating the three-day ceasefire proposed by US President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said 16,071 violations by Kyiv had been recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces carried out 676 attacks on positions held by the Russian armed forces, as well as 6,331 drone strikes during the same period.

The ministry added that 57 drones had been shot down and that Russian forces responded to the attacks “in a mirror manner.”

While Russia had announced a ceasefire for May 8-9 on account of Victory Day, Trump later proposed the three-day ceasefire for May 9-11, which was accepted by both sides.