Qatari prime minister expresses Doha's 'full' support for Islamabad's efforts to end war in phone call with Pakistani premier, Qatari Foreign Ministry says

Qatar calls on parties to respond to Pakistan-led mediation efforts to end US-Iran conflict Qatari prime minister expresses Doha's 'full' support for Islamabad's efforts to end war in phone call with Pakistani premier, Qatari Foreign Ministry says

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called on all parties on Sunday to respond to Pakistan-led mediation efforts to end the US-Iran conflict during a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said.

During the call, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted "the need for all parties to respond to these efforts in order to create the appropriate conditions for progress in the negotiations, leading to a comprehensive agreement that achieves sustainable peace in the region," the ministry said in a statement on the US social media company X.

He also expressed Doha's "full" support for Islamabad's efforts, according to the ministry.

“These efforts contributed to reaching a ceasefire" between Washington and Tehran, he stressed during the call.

Sheikh Mohammed and Sharif also reviewed bilateral ties and ways to further develop them, the ministry added.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline, paving the way for diplomacy toward a permanent solution to the war.