No immediate reports of casualties or damage

Magnitude 5 earthquake hits western Iran No immediate reports of casualties or damage

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck western Iran early Wednesday, the Tehran University Seismological Center said.

The quake hit near Gilan-e Gharb in the Kermanshah province.

It occurred at 12.23 am. local time at a depth of 9 kilometers (5.6 miles), the center said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Iran is located in a seismically active region and has experienced many devastating earthquakes in recent years. The most catastrophic one in the country's recent history occurred in 2013, when a magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit the city of Bam, killing at least 34,000 people.

In July 2022, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the southern province of Hormozgan, along the coast of the Persian Gulf, killing at least five people and injuring more than 80.