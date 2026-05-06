Explosions resulted from activation of air defense systems against drones, reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles, says Iranian media

Air defense activated against drones near Iran's Qeshm Island: Report Explosions resulted from activation of air defense systems against drones, reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles, says Iranian media

Iranian media reported early Wednesday that air defense systems were activated against drones near Qeshm Island, located near the contested Strait of Hormuz.

Officials in the southern province of Hormozgan said in a statement that sounds of explosions were heard overnight around the island, reported Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

The statement said the explosions resulted from the activation of air defense systems against small drones and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles.

Authorities added that no damage to the island was reported.

Social media accounts had circulated claims during the night about several explosions being heard on the island before any official statement on the incident.

Regional tensions have escalated since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

