Seoul’s reaction comes after US Republican lawmakers last month urged it to halt ‘unfair treatment’ of American companies

South Korea pushes back against US claim of unfair treatment of US firms Seoul’s reaction comes after US Republican lawmakers last month urged it to halt ‘unfair treatment’ of American companies

South Korea said Wednesday it follows a “non-discriminatory policy toward U.S. digital firms” after more than 50 Republican lawmakers in the US last month urged Seoul to halt what they described as unfair treatment of American companies, including US-listed e-commerce company Coupang.

South Korean authorities last year launched an investigation into Coupang and transactions linked to its US headquarters after the company disclosed that the personal information of 33.7 million customers had been compromised, including names, phone numbers, email addresses and delivery details.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said its embassy in the US had responded to a letter sent to South Korean Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha, stressing that investigations and related measures involving Coupang are being conducted in a “fair” and “non-discriminatory” manner in line with domestic laws and regulations, according to Yonhap News Agency.

“The government will continue to follow a non-discriminatory policy toward U.S. digital firms, including Coupang, and explain its position to the U.S. Congress,” a Foreign Ministry official said.