Trump says 'no tolls' in Strait of Hormuz for 60 days, warns of possible US fees later
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Latest developments: Middle East hostilities
Ultimatum follows announcement from Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters that waterway will be closed due to alleged US breaches of commitment, Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon
20 June 2026
US President Donald Trump said Saturday that no maritime fees will be permitted in the Strait of Hormuz during the current 60-day ceasefire, warning that Washington may impose its own tolls thereafter.