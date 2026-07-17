Cyclosporiasis outbreak has sickened more than 4,300 Taco Bell customers mostly in state of Michigan; possible cases linked to 34 states

Lettuce supplier identified as possible source of parasitic outbreak at US Taco Bell restaurants: Report Cyclosporiasis outbreak has sickened more than 4,300 Taco Bell customers mostly in state of Michigan; possible cases linked to 34 states

Lettuce supplier Taylor Farms has been identified as the potential source of a parasitic outbreak that has sickened thousands of Taco Bell customers in the US, according to a report Thursday by The Washington Post.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) linked Taylor Farms to the shredded lettuce supplied to Taco Bell restaurants, mostly at fast food chains in the southeastern region of the state of Michigan, that led to more than 4,300 customers getting sick after eating the food, according to the Post.

The cyclosporiasis outbreak has sent at least 100 of those customers to the hospital as of Thursday.

While Michigan has reported the majority of the parasitic illness affecting customers, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia have also reported cases of people getting sick after eating at Taco Bell restaurants in those states. While those are the main states reporting the parasitic illnesses, potential cases have been linked to Taco Bell chains in at least 34 states, the Post reported.

According to the Post, the fact that the CDC has identified a likely link among cyclosporiasis cases in those four states marks the agency’s "clearest public indication yet that many of the illnesses are connected to a common source."

A top official from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said earlier this week that its investigation involves multiple produce items, not just lettuce.

"The signal we have gotten is that there is a very high percentage of people who got sick at Taco Bell, and when investigators asked what their menu items were in common, lettuce came up frequently," an FDA official said in a statement.

When the FDA asked Taco Bell where they sourced the lettuce from, the official said Taylor Farms was the company and that it supplied produce for restaurants in multiple states.

The CDC, FDA, Taylor Farms and Taco Bell did not respond to the Post's request for comment on the parasitic outbreak.

But Taco Bell Corp. said earlier this week that it will continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidance of health authorities.

"The health and safety of our guests is our top priority," the company said in a statement, adding that Taco Bell restaurants had "voluntarily and temporarily removed limited ingredients at select restaurants as a precautionary measure."

