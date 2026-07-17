Move comes despite US-backed understandings on Israeli withdrawal from 2 areas in country’s south

Israeli army setting up permanent new military posts in southern Lebanon: Report Move comes despite US-backed understandings on Israeli withdrawal from 2 areas in country’s south

The Israeli army has begun establishing a new line of permanent military posts in southern Lebanon to strengthen its presence in the area, Israeli daily Maariv reported Thursday.

Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said the new fixed positions are part of the army’s efforts to cement its foothold in southern Lebanon, without providing further details on their locations.

The reported move comes despite a US announcement following talks in Rome between Lebanese and Israeli officials that concluded Wednesday, during which the two sides agreed on a framework and guidelines for Israel’s withdrawal from two pilot areas in southern Lebanon.

According to Maariv, the move could heighten tensions between Tel Aviv and Washington amid differences over Israel’s military presence in Lebanon.

The newspaper also said US President Donald Trump is pressing Israel to begin withdrawing from Lebanon and Syria as part of a broader regional vision, amid pressure from several countries.

Lebanon and Israel signed a US-mediated framework agreement on June 26, which provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory, beginning with a pilot model in two zones that have not been publicly identified.

The agreement does not set a timetable for the withdrawal, linking its completion to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in the evacuated areas and the disarmament of armed groups, in reference to Hezbollah.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed at least 4,324 people, injured 12,223, and displaced more than 1 million since this March, according to official Lebanese figures.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-24 war.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref