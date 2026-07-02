Company says move reflects growing demand for digital distribution, while critics warn it could undermine game ownership

Sony to end physical discs for new PlayStation games from 2028 Company says move reflects growing demand for digital distribution, while critics warn it could undermine game ownership

Sony said on Thursday it will stop releasing new PlayStation games on physical discs starting January 2028, marking a major shift toward an all-digital future for its gaming business.

In a blog post, the company said new PlayStation titles will continue to be sold through retailers, but physical copies will contain digital download codes rather than game discs.

Sony said the decision reflects changing consumer habits and broader trends across the entertainment industry.

"As consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry continue to shift away from physical discs to digital, this is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends," the company said.

The announcement comes days after Rockstar Games said its highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI will also launch without a physical disc, highlighting the industry's accelerating move toward digital distribution.

The decision drew criticism from some gaming industry figures and retailers, who argued it could limit consumer rights and make games less accessible.

Gaming journalist Vikki Blake described the move as "a body blow to consumer rights," saying it would make it harder for players to lend, trade or resell games while posing challenges for game preservation.

Christopher Dring, editor of The Game Business, said the announcement was surprising despite digital downloads having become the dominant way PlayStation users purchase games.

"We still see millions and millions of PlayStation games sold as physical goods," he said, adding that the decision would be difficult for retailers that continue to rely on physical sales.

Independent US retailer Lootbox Gaming also criticized the move, calling it "an attack" on gamers, collectors and the wider games retail industry.

Sony said the change will not affect titles released before January 2028.

The announcement also comes as the company faces criticism over its digital content policies after confirming that more than 500 films and television shows purchased through the PlayStation Store will be removed from users' libraries following the expiration of a licensing agreement with StudioCanal.

Sony has not said whether it plans to introduce a system allowing users to transfer ownership of digitally purchased games.