Unemployment rate down to 4.2%, below market expectation of 4.3%

US economy adds fewer-than-expected 57,000 jobs in June Unemployment rate down to 4.2%, below market expectation of 4.3%

The US economy added 57,000 jobs in June, well below market expectations, while the unemployment rate changed little at 4.2%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Thursday.

Market estimates expected nonfarm payrolls to rise by 114,000 and the unemployment rate to come in at 4.3%.

Employment continued to trend up in professional and business services, social assistance and health care, while leisure and hospitality lost jobs.

Professional and business services added 36,000 jobs, while social assistance rose by 25,000, led by individual and family services. Health care employment increased by 22,000, though at a slower pace than its average monthly gain over the prior 12 months.

Leisure and hospitality employment, meanwhile, fell by 61,000, reflecting weaker-than-usual seasonal hiring.

The number of unemployed people changed little at 7.1 million, while the labor force participation rate fell 0.3 percentage point to 61.5%.

Average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose 0.3% to $37.64, and were up 3.5% from a year earlier.

Payroll gains for April and May were revised down by a combined 74,000, with April lowered to 148,000 and May to 129,000.

The weaker hiring figure curbed some of the recent momentum in the labor market, while the decline in the unemployment rate was accompanied by a sharp drop in labor force participation.

The participation rate fell to 61.5%, its lowest level in more than five years, while the rate for prime-age workers, those between 25 and 54, dropped to 83.3%, matching its lowest level since 2023.

Following the data, S&P 500 futures rose and Treasury yields fell, while investors reduced bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year.

The figures added to signs of a cooling labor market, with layoffs still limited but employers growing more cautious about adding workers.

