Mark Rutte says restoring free passage through Strait of Hormuz would be 'major step forward'

US not 'pulling away' from allies by withdrawing troops from Europe: NATO chief Mark Rutte says restoring free passage through Strait of Hormuz would be 'major step forward'

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday rejected suggestions that Washington is distancing itself from the alliance after adjusting its contributions to NATO's force model, saying the US remains fully committed to collective defense.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Rutte said recent changes in US pledges should not be interpreted as a withdrawal from Europe.

"You will likely have seen news of the US adjusting its contributions to the NATO force model. In some cases, this has been cast as a problem – as the US pulling away from its allies. But that is not the reality," he said.

"The US has made clear that it is committed to NATO," Rutte stressed.

He said Washington expects European allies and Canada to assume a greater share of responsibility for conventional defense, while recognizing that the US must also address security challenges in other regions.

"We see that European allies and Canada are ready, willing, and able to do more," Rutte said.

According to Rutte, the changes concern responsibilities under NATO's force model in the event the alliance's defense plans are activated, rather than the current deployment of US troops and assets.

Responding to questions from reporters, he stressed that the issue "is not about where forces and assets are currently located, it's about who would do what if our defense plans were activated."

He said NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) had assessed that many of the capabilities the US will no longer pledge are already available among European allies or will become available in the near future.

"As the United States has adjusted its pledge contributions, other allies have stepped up to contribute more, in some cases completely, in some cases nearly," Rutte said.

He acknowledged that some capability gaps remain, adding that "there are also areas that require more work, but the overall picture is looking good."

Rutte also welcomed the agreement reached between the US and Iran, saying Washington's actions against Tehran's military capabilities had strengthened international security.

"The US action to prevent the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran and degrade its ballistic missile capability improves security for us all. And, the deal President Trump struck has created an opportunity to ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon," he said.

Rutte said restoring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz would represent "a massive step forward," adding that several allies were prepared to contribute to efforts aimed at securing the strategic waterway.