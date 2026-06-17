Keir Starmer says party should concentrate on looming mayoral by-election if Andy Burnham wins parliamentary seat, while pledging to fight any challenge to his leadership

British premier says Labour must focus on Thursday by-election, not leadership contest Keir Starmer says party should concentrate on looming mayoral by-election if Andy Burnham wins parliamentary seat, while pledging to fight any challenge to his leadership

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Wednesday that the ruling Labour party should not hold a leadership contest when it should be concentrating on a potentially difficult mayoral by-election in a major city.

Speaking to reporters at a G7 summit in France, Starmer said the party's immediate focus should be on the expected contest to replace Andy Burnham as mayor of Greater Manchester.

Burnham is widely expected to win Thursday's Makerfield parliamentary by-election, according to polling. If he does, he would resign as Greater Manchester mayor, triggering a contest to replace him that would probably take place on July 30.

If he wins a seat in Parliament, Burnham is also widely expected to mount a leadership challenge to Starmer.

Labour faces a tough challenge holding onto the Manchester mayor’s seat following Reform UK's strong performance in the local elections in May.

Asked about the prospect of a leadership challenge, Starmer said: "First and foremost, I want Andy Burnham to win, and that’s why I’ve encouraged activists and members to go up there during the course of the campaign, and they’ll be up there tomorrow helping to get the vote out. Then what happens is we’re immediately tipped into a Manchester mayoral contest by-election, one of the biggest by-elections that we’ve ever fought, because of the scale of it."

He added: "And it’s really important to my mind that the whole of the Labour party and Labour movement focuses on that, which is the next most immediate task. I don’t think there should be a challenge.”

A leadership challenge, he argued, would not be “a successful way for a government to behave."

However, he also repeated his intention to contest any challenge to his leadership.

"If there is a challenge, then I intend to fight. I’m not going to walk away from that, and I’ve been clear and consistent about that."

Starmer’s position has been weakened by high-profile controversies, a poor Labour showing in May’s local elections, and several Cabinet resignations.