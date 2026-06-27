UK extends heat warning after June temperature record broken for 3rd consecutive day Amber heat alert extended for parts of England until Sunday morning

UK authorities extended an amber warning for extreme heat into Sunday after the country recorded its highest-ever June temperature for the third consecutive day on Saturday, according to the Met Office.

The weather agency said the amber warning, covering London, southeast England, East Anglia, and parts of the East Midlands, will remain in effect until 9 am local time (0800GMT) on Sunday to account for another hot and humid night despite temperatures beginning to ease.

The extension follows a rare three-day red heat warning that ended Friday evening, Sky News reported.

The UK set a provisional June record of 37.3 degrees Celsius (99.1 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday at Santon Downham in Suffolk, after breaking the previous June temperature record on each of the previous two days.

Until this week, the UK's June temperature record had stood at 35.6C (96.1F), set in Southampton in 1976.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Andy Page described Friday as "the peak of the heat wave in terms of temperatures and the third consecutive day of record-breaking June heat."

"This exceptional heat has been unprecedented for June and is another marker on how climate change is shifting the dial on temperature extremes in the UK," he said.

Although temperatures are expected to fall gradually over the weekend, forecasters cautioned about thunderstorms that could bring heavy rain, hail, lightning, and strong winds.

The heat wave disrupted transport and public services across England this week. More than 570 schools were fully or partially closed because of the heat, several hospitals declared critical incidents, and rail operators urged passengers to avoid non-essential travel due to the risk of heat-related damage to railway infrastructure.

Eurostar also canceled services between London and Paris on Friday because of extreme heat affecting its network.

The Met Office said conditions are expected to return closer to seasonal averages early next week.