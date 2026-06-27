Minimum temperature remained at 25.4C, marking hottest June night since meteorological records began in 1956

Hottest June night since 1956 recorded in Italy's northern city of Bolzano Minimum temperature remained at 25.4C, marking hottest June night since meteorological records began in 1956

Italy's northern city of Bolzano recorded its hottest June night since meteorological observations began in 1956 as an intense heat wave sweeping the country continued to break temperature records, authorities said on Saturday.

The minimum temperature in Bolzano, the capital of the autonomous province of South Tyrol, did not fall below 25.4 degrees Celsius (77.7 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight, breaking the previous June record of 24.2C (75.6F) set on June 29, 2005, Italian news agency ANSA reported, citing provincial meteorologist Dieter Peterlin.

"The night just passed was the warmest June night since meteorological measurements began in 1956," Peterlin said.

The record comes as Italy continues to experience exceptionally high temperatures, with 18 cities remaining under the highest-level red heat alert through Sunday.

Authorities also warned of severe traffic disruptions across South Tyrol over the weekend, issuing a red traffic alert alongside the weather warning.

The Provincial Traffic Office urged motorists, particularly those undertaking long journeys, to carry sufficient drinking water amid the extreme temperatures.

Officials also warned that the prolonged drought has significantly increased the risk of forest fires across the province, calling on residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution and avoid any behavior that could trigger fires.

Meanwhile, emergency room visits across Italy have risen by about 15% as the heat wave continues to affect large parts of the country.