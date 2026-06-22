UK-EU summit postponed after Starmer's resignation Brussels says plans under review as European officials stress relations with Britain remain strong

The UK-EU summit planned for next month will be postponed, the president of the European Council said on Monday, after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation, according to the Guardian.

“For sure we need to postpone it, but we are reassessing the opportunity to hold this new summit,” Antonio Costa said, adding: “My wish is that his successor will give continuity on this path to reset our relationship with the UK.”

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, also paid tribute shortly after Starmer’s resignation speech at 10 Downing Street.

In a post on social media, she said: “It can take many leaders years to grow into the statesman you became in just two years. European and Ukrainian security is stronger because of you. Thank you, dear Keir.”

The annual EU-UK summit had only been announced for July 22 last week, following weeks of uncertainty and delay. It is now expected to be postponed in light of the change in leadership.

If confirmed, Starmer’s final major international engagement as prime minister could be the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8.

The developments mark an abrupt pause in efforts to reset relations between the UK and the EU, with officials on both sides now assessing how and when the planned summit might be rescheduled.