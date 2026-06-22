France, UK would continue cooperation 'for benefit of our peoples and of Europe,’ French president says

European leaders thank Starmer for strengthening ties in farewell messages France, UK would continue cooperation 'for benefit of our peoples and of Europe,’ French president says

European leaders have thanked UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his contribution to bilateral relations and cooperation on key policy areas on Monday

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister (Keir Starmer) for his contribution to strengthening the Franco-British relationship, his commitment within the coalition of volunteers for Ukraine, as well as to the revival of the relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on US social media platform X.

He also highlighted joint work on defense, nuclear energy, space and innovation, particularly during the Franco-British summit held last July.

“The work accomplished together for defence, nuclear energy, space, and innovation, particularly during our Franco-British summit last July, bears witness to this commitment,” he said.

Macron added that both sides would continue cooperation “for the benefit of our peoples and of Europe.”

Meanwhile, Swiss President Guy Premlin said on X: "I thank PM (Keir Starmer) for his contribution to relations. Our meeting in Évian last week reaffirmed a shared ambition for a modern trade agreement—one that would strengthen our partnership and send a strong signal in uncertain times."

Earlier in the day, Starmer announced that he would resign as Labour leader after members of his parliamentary party questioned whether he remained the best person to lead the party into the next general election.

He said a new leader could be in place as early as July if there is no contest, or by the end of August if party members are required to vote on competing candidates.



Meanwhile, Burnham has announced he will run for Labour leader, setting up what could become a rapid contest for the party and the UK’s premiership.