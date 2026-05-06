Labour has dominated Welsh politics, but polls show a dead heat between Plaid Cymru and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK

UK elections: Could Labour’s dominance in Wales be ending? Labour has dominated Welsh politics, but polls show a dead heat between Plaid Cymru and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK

‘One long period of hegemony is coming to an end, and we don't know what kind of politics is going to replace it,’ says Welsh academic Richard Wyn Jones

As Cardiff’s political map is redrawn, the result could strain relations with UK government, revive long-term questions over independence

For the first time in more than a century, Wales’ political map appears poised for a dramatic shift, with Labour’s long dominance under threat from both nationalist and populist challengers.

The Labour Party has dominated Welsh politics since 1922. But polls currently showing a dead heat between the left-wing nationalists of Plaid Cymru and the right-wing populists of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK suggest that era is officially over.

"This is the first election in my lifetime, in my parents' lifetime, that we're not going in expecting Labour to win," leading Welsh academic Richard Wyn Jones told Anadolu.

"One long period of hegemony is coming to an end, and we don't know what kind of politics is going to replace it," he said.

The latest data from YouGov/ITV Cymru Wales reveals a knife-edge race with Reform UK and Plaid Cymru deadlocked at 29% (projected at 37 and 36 seats respectively), while Welsh Labour collapses to a historic low of 13%.

Voters cast their ballots Thursday.

The unlikely rivals

To many outside observers, Wales’ political contest may appear ideologically contradictory.

On one side is far-right Reform UK, the latest vessel for Farage’s brand of British nationalism.

According to Cardiff University professor Jones, while the party platform is socially conservative and pro-market, its supporters are "more left-wing economically, more in favor of state intervention."

This tension – populist rhetoric meeting a desire for state protection – has allowed Reform to blitz through the so-called red wall of mining towns that once belonged to Labour.

On the other side stands Plaid Cymru.

Unlike the right-wing nationalism often seen in Eastern Europe, Plaid is described as a left-wing, socially liberal, green party.

Jones notes they are "to the left of Labour," pro-European, and historically "very suspicious of NATO."

Once confined to the Welsh-speaking heartlands of the north and west, Plaid is now surging in urban centers like Cardiff and Wrexham.

"Its electoral basis is expanding towards people who don't speak the language," Jones said, signaling a shift from cultural nationalism to a broader civic identity.

The race is being run under a dark international cloud. While a pro-Trump sentiment was once a hallmark of the Reform UK base, Jones pointed out that this enthusiasm has been "buried slightly" due to the Iran war.

The massive economic implications of that war have forced voters to look inward, focusing on a Welsh economy that remains one of the poorest in the UK, he said.

Referendum on independence?

Perhaps the most explosive fallout will be the relationship between Cardiff and London.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government remains in power at Westminster, but the prospect of the party losing power in Wales after a century would be a bitter pill to swallow.

"I suspect that the relationship between any prospective Welsh government and the UK government is going to be quite difficult," Jones warned.

If Plaid Cymru wins, they are expected to follow the "2007 SNP Playbook" from Scotland: govern effectively as a minority, build the case for independence and wait for the right moment to call a referendum.

"The Labour Party at the UK level is very unionist,” Jones said. “They don't want Wales to have any more powers.”

Jones predicted that a Plaid Cymru victory would not trigger an immediate constitutional showdown, but rather a calculated, long-term play for independence.

With current support for Welsh independence hovering around 33%, Jones argued that Plaid knows it is not yet at the crucial 50% threshold needed to win a vote.

Instead of an immediate referendum, a Plaid-led government would likely focus on “developing the case” for a sovereign Wales while governing from within, Jones said.

However, this creates a ticking clock for the UK. According to Jones, the international community would inevitably look at a nationalist-led Cardiff and ask what it signals for the ultimate survival of the UK itself.

For Reform UK, winning might actually be a risk. Many of their prospective representatives are political novices inheriting "very large problems" in healthcare and housing.

"Parts of me suspect that Reform would prefer not to win,” Jones said. “Because if they govern, there will be a lot of scrutiny."

Meanwhile, the political shift isn't just happening at the top. For the first time in Welsh history, the Green Party is poised to become a serious power broker.

Polling at a record 10%, the Greens are projected to secure between four and seven seats, ending their long exile from the Welsh Parliament.

Jones said this surge is driven by younger voters who are deserting Labour in droves.

Given the long-standing "progressive relationship" between Plaid Cymru and the Greens, these new members could prove to be the essential "kingmakers" in any coalition negotiation, potentially pulling a nationalist-led government even further to the left on environmental and social policy.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​