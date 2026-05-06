Belgian carrier tells Anadolu it has enough jet fuel supplies for 'next 4 to 6 weeks,' with no projection beyond that point

Brussels Airlines reports $64M first-quarter loss due to higher fuel costs amid Mideast tensions Belgian carrier tells Anadolu it has enough jet fuel supplies for 'next 4 to 6 weeks,' with no projection beyond that point

Brussels Airlines has reported increased pressure on its financial results in the first quarter of 2026, as higher fuel costs linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weighed on performance, according to company figures released on Wednesday.

The airline posted an adjusted operating loss (EBIT) of €55 million ($64 million), slightly higher than the €53 million loss recorded in the same period last year.

The company said the results were affected by "geopolitical developments in March," which pushed up fuel expenses.

Fuel costs per available seat-kilometer rose by around 14% year-on-year, the airline said, adding that the impact was partly mitigated by hedging strategies within the Lufthansa Group.

"The Lufthansa Group fuel hedging strategy partially mitigated the impact, making it less severe than for other carriers," the company said in a statement.

Looking ahead, the airline said it would not issue forecasts for the summer period, citing ongoing uncertainty.

However, it expects to expand capacity within its European network, partly due to reduced demand for flights to the Middle East and the early deployment of Airbus A320neo aircraft.

"Brussels Airlines will therefore maintain a cautious and flexible approach in the months ahead, with a strong focus on operational reliability, cost control and customer experience," the company said.

The Belgian carrier also confirmed to Anadolu that "there is sufficient fuel supply for the next 4 to 6 weeks." However, the company added that it "doesn't have a view yet beyond that point."

Jet fuel prices in Europe have risen sharply since last year as the conflict in the Middle East and disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz pushed up oil and natural gas prices.

EU refineries normally cover around 70% of the bloc’s jet fuel demand, while the remainder is largely imported from the Middle East and Gulf countries.

Several European airlines have already come under pressure from higher fuel costs. Dutch carrier KLM said it would cancel 160 intra-European flights this month, while Lufthansa announced plans to halt operations at its CityLine subsidiary and cancel 20,000 short-haul flights scheduled through October due to rising jet fuel prices.