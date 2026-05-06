Iran says US proposal ‘still under review,’ response to be conveyed through Pakistani mediators Foreign Ministry spokesman says current talks focused on ending war, not nuclear issue

Iran said Wednesday that a US proposal conveyed through Pakistani mediation remains under review and that Tehran will communicate its final position after completing internal assessments.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency that the US proposal is still being examined and that Iran will convey its conclusions to the Pakistani side once its review process is finalized.

ISNA also reported that parts of the content published by US outlet Axios regarding a possible agreement between Tehran and Washington were “media speculation,” adding that the Iranian negotiating team remains focused on the issue of “ending the war completely.”

According to the report, nuclear issues “are not under discussion at this stage” of negotiations.

Separately, Iran’s Tasnim news agency, citing an informed source, reported that Tehran has not yet formally responded to the latest US proposal because some provisions are viewed as unacceptable.

The remarks came after Axios reported Wednesday that Iran and the United States were nearing a preliminary agreement to end their conflict and establish a framework for broader negotiations.

According to the report, the proposed memorandum would declare an end to the war and launch a 30-day negotiation process covering issues including the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief.

Axios said discussions under the draft include a temporary moratorium on uranium enrichment, phased sanctions relief and expanded inspections of Iran’s nuclear activities, while stressing that no final agreement has been reached.

Baghaei had previously said during a Monday press conference that the US message conveyed through Pakistan remained under review and that Washington continued to raise “unreasonable demands.”

Referring to media reports about Iran’s reported “14-point initiative,” the spokesman said issues related to enrichment and nuclear materials remained speculative and had not reached any finalized understanding.