Lebanese official tells Anadolu exact date has not yet been finalized

3rd round of Lebanon-Israel talks set for next week in Washington: Official Lebanese official tells Anadolu exact date has not yet been finalized

A third round of talks between Lebanon and Israel is scheduled for next week, a Lebanese official source said Wednesday.

The source told Anadolu that the new round of discussions will take place at the US State Department headquarters in Washington.

The exact date has not yet been finalized, and it remains unclear whether both sides will continue to be represented at the ambassadorial level or whether additional officials will join the talks, the source added.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul