ASEAN yet to reach consensus over recognizing Myanmar elections Philippines urges Myanmar to grant ASEAN chair's special envoy access to former President Aung San Suu Kyi

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has yet to reach a consensus on recognizing the recent Myanmar elections as the bloc prepares for a summit this week.

"At the moment, ASEAN has not reached any consensus with regard to the recognition of the results of the election in Myanmar," said Philippines Foreign Affairs assistant Secretary Dominic Xavier Imperial, according to state-run Philippine News Agency.

The Philippines currently chairs the 11-member bloc.

Min Aung Hlaing, who served as commander in chief of the armed forces, known as the Tatmadaw, from 2011 until stepping down in March to run for the presidency, was elected president this year.

A three-phase election process that began in late December resulted in victory for pro-military parties, including the Union Solidarity and Development Party.

Imperial said ASEAN continues to be guided by the Five-Point Consensus (5PC), the bloc's agreed framework for addressing the crisis in Myanmar.

The Philippines' foreign ministry on Wednesday also issued a statement urging Myanmar to grant the ASEAN chair's special envoy access to former President Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Such would be in line with the special envoy's role to engage with all stakeholders and parties to create an environment conducive to inclusive national dialogue," it added.

It also welcomed the reports regarding her transfer to house arrest and the partial reduction of her sentence as well as the broader amnesty to over 1,500 political prisoners.