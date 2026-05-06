Malaysia’s king arrives in Moscow for World War II victory celebrations Sultan Ibrahim to attend events marking 81st anniversary of victory

Malaysia’s king, Sultan Ibrahim, arrived in Moscow on Wednesday to take part in celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of victory in World War II.

The monarch’s arrival was broadcast live by Russian video agency Ruptly.

Sultan Ibrahim was welcomed at the airport by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Igor Bogdashev, director of the State Protocol Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The king last visited Russia in January, when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg.

