Parliament backs stricter checks on platforms like Temu due to product safety concerns

Swiss lawmakers push for tighter controls on Chinese online retailer Parliament backs stricter checks on platforms like Temu due to product safety concerns

Swiss lawmakers have urged stricter controls on Chinese online retailers such as Temu and Shein because of concerns about product safety, Swissinfo reported Tuesday.

“We have observed that many of these products do not meet the safety standards and security levels in Switzerland,” said MP Matthias Bregy.

Both chambers of parliament agreed on measures requiring foreign online platforms to declare when products do not comply with Swiss safety standards.

Lawmakers also demanded more frequent checks on packages entering the country, as tens of thousands of shipments arrive daily from China.

MPs said concerns have grown because of the safety of low-cost goods sold through the platforms.

Consumer advocate Sara Stalder said the proposed measures may not be effective, citing the large volume of goods.

“We’re talking about an incredibly large quantity of goods that enter Switzerland every day. Checking or declaring them is simply impossible,” she said.

She added that holding platforms legally responsible for defective products could be a more effective approach, though current laws do not allow it.

MP Daniela Schneeberger said expanding risk-based inspections would be key to protecting consumers, noting that Swiss retailers must already comply with national regulations.

The issue will now be taken up by the government.

Authorities have said that about a quarter of electrical products sold in Swiss stores have defects.