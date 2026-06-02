The measures are in response to concerns over digital addiction and declining concentration among children

Poland approves plan to ban cellphones in schools, tighten access rules for adult content The measures are in response to concerns over digital addiction and declining concentration among children

Poland’s government on Tuesday approved a package of draft laws aimed at shielding children from online harm, including a nationwide ban on cellphone use in primary schools and stricter age-verification requirements for access to pornographic websites.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the measures come in response to growing concerns over digital addiction, declining concentration among children and unrestricted access to harmful online content.

The proposed legislation would prohibit children aged 7 to 15 from using cellphones anywhere on primary school premises, including during breaks between lessons.

Schools would also be given a legal basis to create storage facilities where pupils could leave devices during the school day. The measures are due to take effect this September if approved by parliament.

The move follows months of debate within Poland’s ruling coalition over the impact of smartphones and social media on children's well-being.

Education Minister Barbara Nowacka first announced plans for a school phone ban earlier this year and has also backed separate proposals to restrict access to social media for children under 15 years old.

A second bill approved by the government would require websites offering pornographic content to introduce robust age-verification systems. The government says verification cannot rely on simple self-declarations, biometric scans or tracking users' online activity, and must comply with privacy and personal-data protection rules.

The proposals place Poland among a growing number of countries seeking to curb children's access to smartphones and social media.

Similar restrictions have been introduced or proposed in countries including Türkiye, the Netherlands, Italy, South Korea, and Australia amid concerns over attention spans, mental health and online safety.

Supporters argue the measures will give parents and teachers stronger tools to tackle digital dependency among young people.

Critics, including some technology companies, contend that the focus should be on responsible use and parental controls rather than outright bans, pointing to the educational and safety benefits of smartphones.

The government has signaled that further legislation targeting children's online activity may follow in the coming months.