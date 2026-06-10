New law limits asylum status to temporary permits and ends pathway to permanent residency for new applicants

Swedish parliament approves bill ending permanent residency for refugees New law limits asylum status to temporary permits and ends pathway to permanent residency for new applicants

Sweden's parliament has passed a government-backed bill abolishing permanent residence permits for refugees and certain other categories of migrants, according to Radio Sweden on Wednesday.

Under the new legislation, only temporary residence permits will be granted to asylum seekers and some other migrant groups from July 12.

While temporary permits are already the standard in Sweden, the reform removes the possibility for these groups to obtain permanent residency in the future.

Authorities said the change will not affect individuals who already hold permanent residence permits.

The bill was approved by parliament on Tuesday as part of broader changes to Sweden's migration policy.

