Belgian city coalition divided on Israeli flag display at Antwerp City Hall Opposition parties to propose removing Israeli flag at municipal council meeting, citing human rights violations

The reinstallation of the Israeli flag at Antwerp City Hall has triggered renewed political tensions Wednesday within the Belgian city's governing coalition, with coalition partner Vooruit saying it is a "bad signal" amid Israel's ongoing attacks in the Gaza Strip, according to broadcaster VRT.

The flag was raised as part of Antwerp's annual summer protocol under which the flags of countries maintaining diplomatic representation in the city are displayed at City Hall.

Vooruit party officials opposed the decision, however, arguing that Israel's conduct in Gaza makes the display inappropriate.

"We do not want this flag here and consider this a bad signal," said Karim Bachar, Antwerp's alderman for Youth, Environment and Community Development and a member of Vooruit.

Bachar accused Israel of violating human rights and said his party had proposed alternative symbols, including a peace flag or a European Union flag, during months of discussions within the city administration.

Mayor Els van Doesburg of the Flemish N-VA party defended the decision, citing the city's established flag protocol and Belgium's diplomatic relations.

"The flying of the flag on City Hall is carried out according to a neutral protocol, in line with the diplomatic relations of the federal government," Van Doesburg said during a municipal council meeting in May.

The dispute has also drawn reactions from opposition parties.

The Groen party, together with the left-wing PVDA party, plans to submit a motion at the next municipal council meeting, demanding that the Israeli flag be removed and replaced with a peace flag.

A second motion proposed by Groen seeks to amend the flag protocol to prevent similar controversies.

"We are putting a rule on the table: no flag at the city hall of a country where the International Court of Justice finds serious violations of international law,” said Groen group leader Bogdan Vanden Berghe. “Today that is Israel, tomorrow any other country that violates that same law.”