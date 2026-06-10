Return of 4 aircraft raises total number at Sofia airport to 14, authorities say

Bulgaria says 4 US military aircraft to return to Sofia airport Return of 4 aircraft raises total number at Sofia airport to 14, authorities say

Four US military aircraft are expected to return to Sofia's Vasil Levski Airport in the coming days, Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said on Wednesday, according to Bulgarian media outlet Novinite.

Stoyanov said the aircraft, currently linked to operations at the airport, are expected to return in the coming days.

He rejected claims that their presence is related to training flights, saying the mission serves as logistical support for US military activities.

"My personal opinion is that they are logistical support for the actions of the American army," he said.

Stoyanov said the return of the four aircraft would bring the total number of US military planes stationed at Sofia Airport to 14, with their presence expected to continue until late June.

He added that the duration of their stay would depend on coordination with US partners.

Stoyanov also said Bulgaria's security services have not identified any direct threat to the country.

According to Novinite, the deployment has been officially described as non-combat in nature, focusing on logistics and aerial refueling support for allied operations in the region.

The outlet also cited reports linking the aircraft to broader US military activities connected to recent operations.