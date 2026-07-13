Moscow says EU statement on cyberattacks contains no evidence, dismisses allegations as speculation

Russia rejects EU cyberattack allegations as 'groundless' Moscow says EU statement on cyberattacks contains no evidence, dismisses allegations as speculation

The Russian Embassy in Germany firmly denied as false EU accusations of cyberattacks on EU states and Ukraine on Monday.

In a statement published on Telegram, the embassy said Russian Ambassador Sergey Nechayev was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry earlier in the day and presented with an EU statement condemning what it described as "cyberattacks carried out by Russian state and non-state actors."

The ambassador was also informed of planned new sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.

"The Russian ambassador categorically rejected the speculations contained in the EU statement, which once again turned out to be unsupported by any evidence. He stressed that threats regarding the EU's expansion of illegal sanctions would not remain without consequences," it said.

The Russian mission also criticized Germany's and the EU's increasingly confrontational policy toward Russia.

"It is regrettable that the authorities of Germany and the leadership of the EU are betting not on dialogue but on constantly escalating confrontation," the statement said.

"Even more alarming are the increasingly frequent calls from Berlin for unchecked militarization and preparations for war with Russia. This is an extremely dangerous path that does not serve the interests of German citizens or other Europeans."