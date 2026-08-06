Civil Guard says social media calls for another collective attempt are real, but whether it will occur remains unconfirmed

Spain investigates possible mass migrant crossing into Ceuta on Aug. 15 Civil Guard says social media calls for another collective attempt are real, but whether it will occur remains unconfirmed

Spain's Civil Guard is investigating the possibility of another mass migrant crossing into the North African enclave of Ceuta on Aug. 15, following the circulation of calls on social media encouraging a collective attempt.

According to RTVE, an internal Civil Guard assessment based on publicly available information concluded that the online campaign is "real and documented" across Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, where groups linked to the calls collectively count between 400,000 and 422,560 members, although authorities cautioned that "those figures should be interpreted carefully."

The assessment said the risk of an attempted crossing is "real, but its magnitude is uncertain," adding that preventive measures by Moroccan authorities and reinforced Spanish border controls will be key factors.

It said investigators found consistent references to Aug. 15, common departure points and logistical discussions across social media platforms, indicating an active and potentially mobilizing online campaign.

However, the assessment stressed that it does not conclude a mass crossing will take place on Aug. 15, only that an online call exists and that its execution, scale and organizers remain unconfirmed.

The assessment, according to the report, also said there is no evidence that the Moroccan government, its security services or a specific criminal organization are behind the campaign, while noting that it also cannot be described as entirely spontaneous because some degree of digital coordination appears to exist.

