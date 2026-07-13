'We are prepared to respond to these at a time and in a manner of our choosing, in accordance with international law,' says North Atlantic Council statement

NATO condemns Russia’s 'malicious' cyber activities 'We are prepared to respond to these at a time and in a manner of our choosing, in accordance with international law,' says North Atlantic Council statement

NATO on Monday said it "strongly" condemned Moscow's "persistent malicious" cyber activities, warning they constitute a threat to allied security.

In a statement, the North Atlantic Council, the principal political decision-making body within the alliance, said it stands in unity and solidarity with all allies affected by Russia’s "malicious cyber activities targeting critical national infrastructure and government entities."

In this context, the statement said "we take note of the statements by the UK and the EU denouncing these activities and Russia’s links to cyber criminals, as well as the sanctions imposed on individuals and entities that aid and abet Russia’s malicious cyber activities."

The North Atlantic Council called on Russia to stop these "destabilizing activities, which disregard agreed international norms of responsible state behavior in cyberspace."

"In response to Russia’s ongoing cyber campaigns against Allies and Ukraine, we will continue to strengthen our defenses and stand united in our support for Ukraine," it added.

The statement stressed that allies stand ready to employ the full range of capabilities in order to deter, defend against and counter the full spectrum of cyber threats.

"We are prepared to respond to these at a time and in a manner of our choosing, in accordance with international law."